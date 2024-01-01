https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text$5.00 reward if you find me in this crowd (1930–1945), vintage cartoon postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9414202View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 757 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3297 x 2079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3297 x 2079 px | 300 dpi | 39.26 MBFree Download$5.00 reward if you find me in this crowd (1930–1945), vintage cartoon postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More