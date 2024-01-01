rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414519
Life-line of the nation American railroads (1942), vintage poster by Adolph Treidler. Original public domain image from the…
Life-line of the nation American railroads (1942), vintage poster by Adolph Treidler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Library of Congress

