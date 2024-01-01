rawpixel
Sunrise, Inverness Copse (1918) illustration by Paul Nash. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9414933

