rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415002
Your victory garden counts more than ever! (1945), vintage poster by Morley, Hubert. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Your victory garden counts more than ever! (1945), vintage poster by Morley, Hubert. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9415002

View License

Editorial use only

Your victory garden counts more than ever! (1945), vintage poster by Morley, Hubert. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More