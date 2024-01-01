rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415045
Night lights of Manhattan (1921-1926), cityscape illustration by Joseph Pennell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
9415045

