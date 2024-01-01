rawpixel
The Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1908) vintage Japanese illustration by Helen Hyde. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9424240

View License

