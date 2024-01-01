https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe new map of the world (1928), vintage illustration by Edward Everett Henry. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9424821View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1051 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3065 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8564 x 7500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8564 x 7500 px | 300 dpi | 367.57 MBFree DownloadThe new map of the world (1928), vintage illustration by Edward Everett Henry. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More