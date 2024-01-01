rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424935
Western New World or Hemisphere. Eastern Old World or Hemisphere (1786), vintage map illustration by S.l. Original public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Western New World or Hemisphere. Eastern Old World or Hemisphere (1786), vintage map illustration by S.l. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9424935

View License

Western New World or Hemisphere. Eastern Old World or Hemisphere (1786), vintage map illustration by S.l. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More