https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9425651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe British Isles where the Kingdoms of England are (1730), vintage map illustration by Guillaume de L'Isle. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9425651View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 993 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2897 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9025 x 7469 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9025 x 7469 px | 300 dpi | 385.75 MBFree DownloadThe British Isles where the Kingdoms of England are (1730), vintage map illustration by Guillaume de L'Isle. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More