rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455179
Buddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
9455179

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Buddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More