https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459957Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9459957View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2466 x 3082 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2466 x 3082 px | 300 dpi | 43.53 MBBuddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East. Remixed by rawpixel.More