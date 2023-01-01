https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9485913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage hand, gesture illustration by Dankvart Dreyer psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9485913View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 151.45 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3572 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage hand, gesture illustration by Dankvart Dreyer psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More