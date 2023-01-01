https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9488094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage toddler children illustration by Shober & Carqueville Lith. Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9488094View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2013 x 1343 px | 300 dpi | 20.68 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2013 x 1343 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage toddler children illustration by Shober & Carqueville Lith. Co psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More