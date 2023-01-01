Vintage toddler png children illustration by Shober & Carqueville Lith. Co on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9488119 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 675 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 844 px

Best Quality PNG 2013 x 1133 px