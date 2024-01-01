https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9490659Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Scene from 'The Maid of the Mill by John Inigo RichardsOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9490659View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 882 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2571 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3009 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3009 px | 300 dpi | 35.28 MBFree DownloadA Scene from 'The Maid of the Mill by John Inigo RichardsMore