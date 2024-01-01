https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491466Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHerstmonceux Castle, East Sussex: The Chapel by James Lambert of LewesOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9491466View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 744 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2170 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2540 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2540 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 29.78 MBFree DownloadHerstmonceux Castle, East Sussex: The Chapel by James Lambert of LewesMore