Png Archangel Drawing a Sword, vintage illustration by Eduard Jakob von Steinle on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9505070 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 960 x 1200 px

Medium PNG 1200 x 1500 px

Best Quality PNG 2974 x 3719 px