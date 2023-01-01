https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531773Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG vintage automobile carriage sticker white border, transparent backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9531773View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 px Best Quality PNG 3808 x 1904 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG vintage automobile carriage sticker white border, transparent backgroundMore