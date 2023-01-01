https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9532074Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9532074View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2400 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2400 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 49.48 MBBusinessman's hand, vintage gesture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More