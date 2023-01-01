https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9532329Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Wing png illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9532329View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 1700 x 956 pxCompatible with :Study of a Wing png illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More