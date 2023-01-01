Perspective Sketch png, by Louis Schaettle, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9533725 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 857 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1072 px

Best Quality PNG 3200 x 2286 px