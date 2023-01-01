rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533730
Vintage paper png with design space, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage paper png with design space, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
9533730

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage paper png with design space, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More