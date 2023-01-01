https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed crown, vintage accessory illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9533826View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3530 x 2521 px | 300 dpi | 81.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3530 x 2521 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Red crown, vintage accessory illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More