https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed crown, vintage accessory illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9533827View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3530 x 2521 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1428 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3530 x 2521 px | 300 dpi | 50.96 MBRed crown, vintage accessory illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More