https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533948Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Blacksmith, vintage illustration by George Jones psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9533948View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3640 x 2600 px | 300 dpi | 79.67 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3640 x 2600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The Blacksmith, vintage illustration by George Jones psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More