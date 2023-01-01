https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533971Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Wing png illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9533971View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 400 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 500 pxBest Quality PNG 3500 x 1166 pxCompatible with :Study of a Wing png illustration by Francis Augustus Lathrop, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More