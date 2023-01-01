https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9542505Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe target, red heart illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9542505View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 200.2 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The target, red heart illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More