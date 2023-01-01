https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9569594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBusinessman's hand png, vintage gesture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9569594View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2004 x 2504 pxCompatible with :Businessman's hand png, vintage gesture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More