https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9571223Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMarble png torso of Eros, ancient Greek sculpture, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9571223View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2482 x 3474 pxCompatible with :Marble png torso of Eros, ancient Greek sculpture, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More