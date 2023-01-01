Marble torso of Eros, ancient Greek sculpture psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9571231 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2782 x 3896 px | 300 dpi | 84.47 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2499 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2782 x 3896 px | 300 dpi