Rococo png Cartouche with Cherubs on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9572468 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 960 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 1201 px

Best Quality PNG 3306 x 2646 px