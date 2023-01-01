https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9573956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan in tuxedo, vintage illustration by Leslie Matthew 'Spy' Ward psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9573956View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2153 x 3827 px | 300 dpi | 57.87 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2153 x 3827 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Man in tuxedo, vintage illustration by Leslie Matthew 'Spy' Ward psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More