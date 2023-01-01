https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9577438Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMasonic chart of the Scottish rite, vintage architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9577438View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 16.45 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Masonic chart of the Scottish rite, vintage architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More