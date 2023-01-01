Starry sky and moon, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9577605 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 25.38 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi