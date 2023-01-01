Observing eye, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free Transparent PNG ID : 9577752 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 675 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 844 px

Best Quality PNG 2400 x 1350 px