https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pin, jewelry illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9578413View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1556 x 1944 px | 300 dpi | 22.85 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1556 x 1944 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pin, jewelry illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More