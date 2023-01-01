Vintage pearl earrings, jewelry illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 9578415 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1930 x 1545 px | 300 dpi | 21.07 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1930 x 1545 px | 300 dpi