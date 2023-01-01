https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578426Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage crown and jewelry illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9578426View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3082 x 3852 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3082 x 3852 px | 300 dpi | 67.97 MBVintage crown and jewelry illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More