https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStarry sky and moon, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9578962View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 28.1 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1600 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Starry sky and moon, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More