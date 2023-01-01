https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578970Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pole, architecture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9578970View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 600 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 750 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Vintage pole, architecture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More