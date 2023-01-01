https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579021Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage arch and curtain, architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9579021View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 37.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage arch and curtain, architecture illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More