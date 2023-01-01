https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579026Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage arch & stairway png, architecture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9579026View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1071 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Vintage arch & stairway png, architecture illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More