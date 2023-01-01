https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrame corner, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 9579042View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1694 x 1210 px | 300 dpi | 14.1 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1694 x 1210 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Frame corner, Masonic chart of the Scottish rite illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More