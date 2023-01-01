https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579086Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pole, architecture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 9579086View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2362 x 4200 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2362 x 4200 px | 300 dpi | 56.81 MBVintage pole, architecture illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.More