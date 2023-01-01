https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage dog neck png collar illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 9581440View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 1758 x 1256 pxCompatible with :Vintage dog neck png collar illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More