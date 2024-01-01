https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuzurjmihr Masters the Hindu Game of Chess", Folio 639v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581733View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2309 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2448 x 3711 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBuzurjmihr Masters the Hindu Game of Chess", Folio 639v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More