rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581733
Buzurjmihr Masters the Hindu Game of Chess", Folio 639v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Buzurjmihr Masters the Hindu Game of Chess", Folio 639v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581733

View License

Buzurjmihr Masters the Hindu Game of Chess", Folio 639v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

More