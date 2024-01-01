https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581737Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKhusrau Parviz's Charge against Bahram Chubina", Folio 707v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581737View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 803 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2342 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2453 x 3666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKhusrau Parviz's Charge against Bahram Chubina", Folio 707v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More