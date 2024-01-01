https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581745Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBahram Gur Advances by Stealth against the Khaqan," Folio 577v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581745View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 791 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2308 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2493 x 3781 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBahram Gur Advances by Stealth against the Khaqan," Folio 577v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More