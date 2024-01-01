https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581753Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBizhan Receives an Invitation through Manizha's Nurse", Folio 300v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581753View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 797 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2325 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2492 x 3752 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBizhan Receives an Invitation through Manizha's Nurse", Folio 300v from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More