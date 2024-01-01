rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581756
The Khaqan Captive Before Bahram Gur", Folio 578r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9581756

