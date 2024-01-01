https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Khaqan Captive Before Bahram Gur", Folio 578r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9581756View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2309 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2484 x 3765 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Khaqan Captive Before Bahram Gur", Folio 578r from the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Shah Tahmasp, Abu'l Qasim Firdausi (author)More